Forsberg netted his 30th goal of the season and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Islanders.

Forsberg capitalized on an egregious turnover from Kyle MacLean and ripped one past Ilya Sorokin to give Nashville a 2-1 lead at 11:45 of the first period. The 30-year-old Forsberg added a helper on Steven Stamkos' tally with the man advantage late in the third. Forsberg has now reached the 30-goal mark for the fifth time in his 13-year career, and he continues to spearhead the Preds on offense with 42 assists and 72 points through 78 appearances in 2024-25.