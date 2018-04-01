Predators' Filip Forsberg: Ready to go Sunday
Forsberg (undisclosed) will play Sunday against the Lightning, according to Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Vingan posted the post-warmup lines for the upcoming contest, and Forsberg's in his typical top-line position. The Finn is working with a career-best offensive rate of production, having accumulated 21 points and 37 assists through 63 games, and he has 18 power-play points to boot.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Collects three helpers in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores 20th goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies two assists•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pair of helpers in win over Oilers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...