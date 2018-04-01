Predators' Filip Forsberg: Ready to go Sunday

Forsberg (undisclosed) will play Sunday against the Lightning, according to Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Vingan posted the post-warmup lines for the upcoming contest, and Forsberg's in his typical top-line position. The Finn is working with a career-best offensive rate of production, having accumulated 21 points and 37 assists through 63 games, and he has 18 power-play points to boot.