Forsberg tallied the game-winning goal, distributed an assist, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

Forsberg led by example in Saturday's win, as he slid the primary helper on Nashville's first goal before scoring the unassisted game-winner late in the second period. The 32-year-old winger now has 11 goals, 29 points, a plus-11 rating, 70 shots on net, 34 hits and 13 blocked shots over 26 games this season. After a pair of regular seasons below the 80-point threshold, Forsberg is on pace to contend for 90-plus points in 2026-27. He remains a high-level fantasy option in all formats for the foreseeable future.