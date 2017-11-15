Predators' Filip Forsberg: Records milestone
Forsberg scored the 100th goal of his NHL career in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.
The 23-year-old reached the achievement after 281 games, while also racking up 108 assists for a total of 208 points. A 30-goal scorer in each of the past two seasons, Forsberg is currently on a 43-goal pace in 2017-18 after beginning the campaign with nine markers from 17 contests.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Collects two assists against Penguins•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finding scoresheet with regularity•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finds twine against Calgary•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Continues to shred opponents•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Contributing at dizzying pace•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Posts fifth goal in five games this season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...