Predators' Filip Forsberg: Records milestone

Forsberg scored the 100th goal of his NHL career in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.

The 23-year-old reached the achievement after 281 games, while also racking up 108 assists for a total of 208 points. A 30-goal scorer in each of the past two seasons, Forsberg is currently on a 43-goal pace in 2017-18 after beginning the campaign with nine markers from 17 contests.