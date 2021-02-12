Forsberg had two assists and three shots in a 3-2 win over Detroit on Thursday.
Forsberg put an end to his three-game point skid, drawing secondary assists on goals by Ryan Ellis (PP) and Dante Fabbro. The 26-year-old has produced offense in bunches this season; he has nine points over his last seven games but has been held off the scoresheet in four of those contests.
