Predators' Filip Forsberg: Recovery on track
Forsberg (hand) skated during practice Monday, not participating in team activities but engaging in stick handling drills.
Since Forsberg is suffering from a broken hand, any practice maneuvering the stick on the ice is good news for his recovery. The team also reported that the timetable for his return hasn't changed from the original prognosis of roughly four weeks, so a comeback towards the end of January or beginning of February is looking more and more like the plan.
