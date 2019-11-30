Predators' Filip Forsberg: Registers assist in win
Forsberg notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.
Forsberg had the lone helper on Calle Jarnkrok's goal late in the first period. It's the third point in four games for Forsberg, who has stayed fairly consistent with 18 points in 19 appearances this season. The Swede has added 73 shots on goal and 30 hits.
