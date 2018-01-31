Predators' Filip Forsberg: Remains on IR for Tuesday's game

Forsberg (hand) is still on injured reserve and won't play Tuesday against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Forsberg claimed he's "almost there" in his recovery, but he'll have to miss his 11th consecutive game. The Preds are third in the league on the power play -- converting 24 percent of the time - but without Forsberg they've converted just four of 23 opportunities (17.4 percent). They surely could use the Swedish forward who has nine goals and 17 points with the man advantage this season. Forsberg's next opportunity to crack the lineup will be Thursday against the Kings, and Pontus Aberg will fill his roster spot for the time being.