Forsberg (upper body) has resumed skating, but he won't play Tuesday against the Canucks, Ann Kimmel of SI.com reports.

It's encouraging to hear Forsberg, who will miss a fifth straight contest Tuesday, has resumed skating, but he'll presumably need to log at least one full practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup. Phil Tomasino will likely continue to fill a bottom-six role until Forsberg is ready to return.