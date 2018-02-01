Predators' Filip Forsberg: Removed from IR
Forsberg (hand) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home game against the Kings, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Expect Forsberg to reprise his role as a top-line winger who will be rolled out on the No. 1 power play. The Swede is off to the best start of his career, with an output of 15 goals and 19 assists through 37 games. He may even be a value option in DFS since not everyone will be aware that Forsberg's back from an 11-game injury hiatus.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Remains on IR for Tuesday's game•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Close to returning•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Effectively ruled out again•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Still parked on IR•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Skates in non-contact sweater•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Recovery on track•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...