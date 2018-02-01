Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Removed from IR

Forsberg (hand) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home game against the Kings, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Expect Forsberg to reprise his role as a top-line winger who will be rolled out on the No. 1 power play. The Swede is off to the best start of his career, with an output of 15 goals and 19 assists through 37 games. He may even be a value option in DFS since not everyone will be aware that Forsberg's back from an 11-game injury hiatus.

