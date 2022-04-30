Forsberg recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Forsberg was on fire to end the season, posting four goals and eight assists during an eight-game point streak. The 27-year-old finishes the regular season at 42 goals, 42 assists, 226 shots on net, 112 hits and a plus-12 rating through 69 contests. Next up is Game 1 of the first-round playoff series versus the Avalanche.