Forsberg scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

Forsberg extended his point streak to four games with a backhander at the 18:50 mark of the third period, giving him eight goals on the season. Point streak aside, Forsberg has been very productive of late and has cracked the scoresheet in nine of Nashville's last 11 games. Through that 11-game stretch, Forsberg has notched 11 points (six goals, five assists), 34 shots and a plus-3 rating.