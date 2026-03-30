Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores, assists in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.
Forsberg cracked the scoresheet after a two-game stretch in which he went pointless, and he remains one of the most influential players for the Predators even if the team dropped a third consecutive contest. Forsberg is up to 34 goals and 33 assists in 74 games this season, and he's within reach of posting at least 70 points for a third consecutive campaign before the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Point streak reaches five games•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Carries Nashville to OT win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Three points in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two points in SO win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Earns three points in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Strikes on power play again•