Forsberg lit the lamp on a terrific individual effort in the opening minute of the third period, creating a turnover in the offensive zone and beating Elvis Merzlikins with a low shot just inside the far post. The goal, Forsberg's team-leading eighth of the season, came just 29 seconds after teammate Calle Jarnkrok had given the Predators a 3-2 lead. Forsberg tops Nashville with 15 points through 17 games.