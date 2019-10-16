Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores fifth goal
Forsberg scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights before exiting in the third period with an undisclosed injury, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Forsberg capped a run of three Predators goals in just over six minutes in the second period, which put Nashville firmly in control of the contest. The Swedish winger has opened the season on a six-game point streak, recording five goals, three helpers and 27 shots on goal in that span. If Forsberg is unavailable for any length of time, it will be a big blow to the Predators. Coach Peter Laviolette said after the game that Forsberg was still being "evaluated," so it's uncertain if the 25-year-old will be ready to play in Nashville's next game Thursday in Arizona.
