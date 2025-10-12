Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Forsberg scored his first goal of the campaign at the 7:23 mark of the first period with a snap shot that went past Karel Vejmelka. The right winger has cracked the scoresheet in Nashville's first two games of the season since he also had an assist in the 2-1 win over Columbus on Oct. 9.
