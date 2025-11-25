default-cbs-image
Forsberg scored a goal in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Panthers.

Forsberg has been consistent enough to remain a valuable fantasy commodity in a struggling Nashville offense. The Swede has five goals, and eight total points, in 10 games since the beginning of the month. With 16 points out of 22 games, Forsberg remains one of the few Nashville players worth rostering on a regular basis across most formats.

