Forsberg posted a goal and six shots during Nashville's 4-2 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
Forsberg led all Nashville forwards with 22:43 of ice time and looked good in the game. Though he managed to score on Wednesday, the offensive production has been below what is expected from the talented winger. He has just two goals and an assist in the last eight games.
