Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores in return to lineup
Forsberg scored a power-play goal and had an even-strength assist in his return to the lineup Thursday against the Kings.
Forsberg had missed 11 games with a hand injury and wasted no time making an impact upon his return. The sniper beat Jonathan Quick with a great shot in the opening period before setting up Viktor Arvidsson for a goal in the final frame. Make sure you get him in your lineup, as Forberg is back to his usual spot on the first line and is having a great season. The 23-year-old has racked up 16 goals and 36 points in 38 games, including 10 tallies and eight helpers with the man advantage.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Removed from IR•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Remains on IR for Tuesday's game•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Close to returning•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Effectively ruled out again•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Still parked on IR•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Skates in non-contact sweater•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...