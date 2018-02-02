Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores in return to lineup

Forsberg scored a power-play goal and had an even-strength assist in his return to the lineup Thursday against the Kings.

Forsberg had missed 11 games with a hand injury and wasted no time making an impact upon his return. The sniper beat Jonathan Quick with a great shot in the opening period before setting up Viktor Arvidsson for a goal in the final frame. Make sure you get him in your lineup, as Forberg is back to his usual spot on the first line and is having a great season. The 23-year-old has racked up 16 goals and 36 points in 38 games, including 10 tallies and eight helpers with the man advantage.