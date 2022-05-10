Forsberg scored a goal on four shots, added four hits, blocked two shots and recorded two PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Forsberg ended the regular season on an eight-game point streak, but he was held off the scoresheet until Game 4 of the first-round playoff series. The 27-year-old's tally gave the Predators a 3-2 lead in the third period, only for the Avalanche to respond with three unanswered goals. The Swede faces an uncertain future -- Forsberg is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He'll likely be due a significant increase from his $6 million cap hit from the last six years, but it's unclear if he wants to stay in Nashville long term.