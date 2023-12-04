Forsberg scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Forsberg snapped a two-game skid -- just his second drought of that length all season -- with a first-period tally. The winger racked up a stellar 19 points over 13 games in November. He's at 13 tallies, 28 points, 97 shots, 41 hits and a plus-2 rating through 24 appearances overall. Forsberg's excellent chemistry with Ryan O'Reilly has played a part in his strong campaign, which has him on pace to exceed 80 points for just the second time in his career.