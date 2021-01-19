Forsberg scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Forsberg beat James Reiner clean on a breakaway late in the second period to tie the game 1-1. The 26-year-old has found the net in each of the first three games of the season despite totalling just seven shots on goal. Forsberg appears to be headed for a seventh straight 20-goal season.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Off to productive start•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dazzles on game-winner•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two points in Friday's loss•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finds net twice in loss•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies three points•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots power-play goal in win•