Forsberg scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Calgary.

Forsberg opened the scoring in the second period, ripping a slapshot past Dan Vladar on the powerplay. The goal was Forsberg's first in eight games, though he did have eight assists over that span. With 39 goals and 37 assists on the season, the 27-year-old forward will look to surpass the 40-goal and 80-point marks for the first time in his career.