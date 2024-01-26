Forsberg scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Forsberg put the Predators ahead 2-1 just over two minutes into the third period, deflecting a Roman Josi shot past Filip Gustavsson. The goal snapped a brief cold spell for Forsberg -- he'd gone five games without a tally before Thursday's matchup, recording just two assists in that span. Still, it's been a strong campaign overall for the 29-year-old winger -- he's up to 23 goals and 50 points through 48 games this season.