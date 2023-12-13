Forsberg notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Forsberg set up Gustav Nyquist's opening goal in the first period before eventually scoring the game-winner just 18 seconds into overtime, putting a loose puck behind Samuel Ersson after following up his own shot. Forsberg had cooled off a bit after a red-hot start to the season -- Tuesday's two-point performance was his first multi-point game since Nov. 28. Still, it's been a strong season overall for the 28-year-old winger. Forberg now has 15 goals and 33 points through 29 games.