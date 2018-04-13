Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores twice in Game 1 win

Forsberg scored two third-period goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

The second tally was a thing of beauty, as Forsberg carried the puck from his own end, passed it between his own legs and then between the legs of a hapless Avs defender before burying it behind Jonathan Bernier to give the Preds a 4-2 lead. Forsberg closed out the regular season by scoring five goals and nine points in his final five games, and it doesn't look like he plans on slowing down any time soon.