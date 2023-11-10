Forsberg contributed two goals in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Forsberg's first goal came early in the opening frame and tied the contest at 1-1, but by the time he provided his second marker, the 29-year-old was merely reducing Winnipeg's lead to 4-2. Forsberg has four goals and 14 points in 13 contests this season. He's been particularly effective recently, providing at least a point in five of his last six outings, giving him three goals and nine points in that span.