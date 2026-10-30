Forsberg scored two goals, including one on the power play, and fired three shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Forsberg continues to be a menace against the team that drafted him. In his career, he has 11 goals and 10 assists over 22 appearances against the Capitals. The winger is rolling late in October after his third straight multi-point effort, earning four goals and three assists in that span. For the season, the veteran winger is up to five tallies, 10 helpers, six power-play points, 35 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-3 rating over 13 appearances.