Forsberg scored two goals on three shots and added six hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Forsberg has gotten on the scoresheet in just two of the last six games, but both of those instances were multi-point efforts. He scored a power-play goal in the second period and the game-winner in the third in this contest. The star winger is at 21 goals, 53 points (18 on the power play), 195 shots on net, 110 hits and a minus-13 rating over 54 appearances this season.