Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores twice Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forsberg scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
Forsberg found the back of the net at the 9:59 mark of the first period, and he doubled his tally with a wrister in the second frame. Forsberg has been very productive of late, tallying 12 points (six goals, six assists) over his last 10 contests.
