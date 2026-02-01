default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Forsberg scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Forsberg found the back of the net at the 9:59 mark of the first period, and he doubled his tally with a wrister in the second frame. Forsberg has been very productive of late, tallying 12 points (six goals, six assists) over his last 10 contests.

More News