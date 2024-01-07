Forsberg scored a pair of goals on four shots, added four hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Forsberg notched his sixth multi-goal game of the season. The winger has racked up five tallies and two assists over his last five outings, and he's yet go more than two games without a point this season. Overall, he's up to 21 goals, 45 points, 154 shots on net, 63 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 40 contests. He's already surpassed his production from 2022-23 (42 points in 50 games), so Forsberg remains a strong fantasy option for the rest of the year.