Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores two points in victory
Forsberg's first-period goal opened the scoring and his second-period assist gave his side some breathing room in a 3-2 win over Colorado on Wednesday in Game 4 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series.
Only in Game 2 has Forsberg failed to find the scoresheet, hardly a surprise given that he scored nine points in his final five regular season games. Forsberg is off to a great start this postseason and should be a solid play again as the series returns to Nashville on Friday.
