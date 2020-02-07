Predators' Filip Forsberg: Sends assist Thursday
Forsberg provided an assist and six shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
Forsberg registered the secondary helper on Kyle Turris' go-ahead goal in the first period. The Swedish winger is now at 38 points, 152 shots and 61 hits in 47 games. Forsberg will likely challenge for the 60-point threshold, and he's capable of going on a late-season surge to get there.
