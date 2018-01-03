Predators' Filip Forsberg: Set to miss 4-6 weeks

Forsberg will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with an upper-body malady.

Unsurprisingly, the Predators placed Forsberg on injured reserve to free up a spot on the 23-man roster. Based on his timeline, the winger will miss at least the entire month of January, with his absence potentially stretching until mid-February. Calle Jarnkrok figures to get the first crack at replacing Forsberg in the lineup, however, Kevin Fiala and Scott Hartnell could also see upticks in their minutes.