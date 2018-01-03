Predators' Filip Forsberg: Set to miss 4-6 weeks
Forsberg will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with an upper-body malady.
Unsurprisingly, the Predators placed Forsberg on injured reserve to free up a spot on the 23-man roster. Based on his timeline, the winger will miss at least the entire month of January, with his absence potentially stretching until mid-February. Calle Jarnkrok figures to get the first crack at replacing Forsberg in the lineup, however, Kevin Fiala and Scott Hartnell could also see upticks in their minutes.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Timetable remains unknown•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Unable to practice New Year's Day•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Placed on IR•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Coasting along at point-per-game pace•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies two points in blowout•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches assist in win over Ducks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...