Forsberg registered two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Forsberg's first assist was on a Roman Josi power-play goal, and he also helped out on Mikael Granlund's late tally in the third. An injury-riddled 2020-21 limited Forsberg to 32 points in 39 contests with a 9.3 shooting percentage, his lowest since a 13-game audition in 2013-14. The 27-year-old is a potential bounce-back candidate who has shown 60-point talent in the past -- and the Predators' offense is likely counting on him leading by example.