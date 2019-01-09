Predators' Filip Forsberg: Settling back in

Forsberg managed a blocked shot, two hits and three shots on goal over 13:54 of ice time in his return from a hand injury Monday. The visiting Predators shut out the Maple Leafs, 4-0.

It appears that Forsberg is getting eased back into the fold after missing 17 consecutive games. Amazingly, despite the prolonged absence, he is tied with Craig Smith for the scoring lead among Predators at 14 goals apiece -- reaching that mark in 17 fewer games than Smith. Forsberg has produced 100 points (49 goals, 51 assists) over 127 career games against Central Divison opponents, which is something to keep in mind as he faces the Blackhawks on Wednesday.