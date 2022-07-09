Forsberg signed an eight-year, $68 million extension with the Predators on Saturday.

The deal reportedly will carry an AAV of $8.5 million for the 27-year-old Forsberg as Nashville locks up their star winger before the start of free agency. Forsberg is coming off a career-best season in 2021-22 with 42 goals and 42 assists in 69 games. The Preds' franchise leader in goals will now anchor their top six for years to come.