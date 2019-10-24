Predators' Filip Forsberg: Sitting out Thursday

Forsberg (lower body) wasn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Thursday's game against Minnesota, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Another game for the Predators, another game without Forsberg. The Swede will miss his fourth consecutive tilt after suffering the injury last week against Vegas. Kyle Turris will continue to pitch in as the team's second-line center for the contest, and Forsberg's next chance to suit up is Saturday against the Lightning.