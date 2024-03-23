Forsberg scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Detroit on Saturday.

In a melee in front of the net late in the third period, Forsberg picked the puck up off an opponent's skate, went to his forehand and roofed it over Alex Lyon's glove. The winger is on a six-game, 11-point streak that includes a five-game, six-goal streak. And he's put up points in 13 of his last 14 games, stretch that includes 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists). Forsberg is closing in on a new career mark. He has 39 goals and 78 points (70 games), and he has plenty of time and momentum to surpass his 42 goals and 84 points in 69 games in 2021-22. Those 39 goals thrust Forsberg into the NHL's top-10 in that category.