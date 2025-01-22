Forsberg recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks.

Forsberg was coming off a four-point performance in the 6-2 win over the Wild and followed it up with three points in this comeback victory. He has four multi-point performances over his last six games and is currently riding an eight-game point streak. The star winger has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in that eight-game stretch.