Predators' Filip Forsberg: Skates in non-contact sweater

Forsberg (hand) was on the ice with a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Predators placed Cody McLeod on waivers which gives them the flexibility they need to ultimately activate Forsberg from injured reserve and bodes well for the Swede's impending return. The winger can be considered day-to-day at this point, even though he is technically still listed on IR, per the NHL media site.