Predators' Filip Forsberg: Skates in regular sweater
Forsberg (hand) once again took part in practice sporting a regular jersey, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
In addition to his inclusion as a regular participant at practice, the fact that the Predators placed Cody McLeod on waivers -- which gives them the flexibility they need to activate Forsberg off injured reserve -- bodes well for his impending return. When those transactions take place remains to be seen, but the winger's status can likely be considered day-to-day at this point, even though he is still listed on IR per the NHL media site.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Recovery on track•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dealing with broken hand•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Set to miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Timetable remains unknown•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Unable to practice New Year's Day•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...