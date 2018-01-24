Predators' Filip Forsberg: Skates in regular sweater

Forsberg (hand) once again took part in practice sporting a regular jersey, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

In addition to his inclusion as a regular participant at practice, the fact that the Predators placed Cody McLeod on waivers -- which gives them the flexibility they need to activate Forsberg off injured reserve -- bodes well for his impending return. When those transactions take place remains to be seen, but the winger's status can likely be considered day-to-day at this point, even though he is still listed on IR per the NHL media site.