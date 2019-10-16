Predators' Filip Forsberg: Snipes fifth goal

Forsberg scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Forsberg capped a run of three goals in 6:08 for the Predators in the second period, which put them firmly in control of the contest. The Swedish winger has opened the year on a six-game point streak, recording five goals, three helpers and 27 shots on goal in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories