Predators' Filip Forsberg: Snipes fifth goal
Forsberg scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Forsberg capped a run of three goals in 6:08 for the Predators in the second period, which put them firmly in control of the contest. The Swedish winger has opened the year on a six-game point streak, recording five goals, three helpers and 27 shots on goal in that span.
