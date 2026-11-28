Forsberg scored a goal on three shots on net and added one hit, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Mammoth.

The star winger opened the scoring just 52 seconds into the first period with a whirling one-timer past Karel Vejmelka after an offensive zone faceoff win by new center Shane Wright. It was Forsberg's 10th goal of the season, and his third as part of a five-game point streak. Over his last 15 contests, Forsberg's erupted for nine goals and 19 points, including three goals and four assists on the power play.