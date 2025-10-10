Forsberg dished out an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Forsberg had the primary assist on Ryan O'Reilly's game-winning goal in the third period. He led all forwards in time on ice and he picked up where he left off last year with over three minutes of power-play time. The 31-year-old Forsberg has posted 40-plus assists in three of the last four seasons and is in a strong position to reach that mark this year. Starting alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Brady Martin, fifth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, on the top line, Nashville's new look in the top six will give Forsberg more options to work with offensively. Despite regressing to 76 points from 94 the year prior, Forsberg is still an elite player in fantasy this year.