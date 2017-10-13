Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Stays hot on Thursday

Forsberg added two points -- a power-play goal and an assist -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over Dallas.

That's now three goals and five points in the last two games for Forsberg, including a game-winning goal in each. He collected a rebound in front of the net and buried it for his third power-play score of the season. The 23-year-old Swede has been one of Nashville's most reliable scorers over the last few years and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.

