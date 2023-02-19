Forsberg (upper body) will miss a fourth straight game Sunday, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.

Forsberg hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury a week ago in Philadelphia. The 28-year-old winger has 19 goals and 23 assists through 50 games this season. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Vancouver. Philip Tomasino should continue to hold a top-six role in Forsberg's absence.