Forsberg (upper body) will miss a fourth straight game Sunday, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.
Forsberg hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury a week ago in Philadelphia. The 28-year-old winger has 19 goals and 23 assists through 50 games this season. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Vancouver. Philip Tomasino should continue to hold a top-six role in Forsberg's absence.
