Predators' Filip Forsberg: Still parked on IR
Forsberg (hand) remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
It's widely believed that the Predators' decision to waive Cody McLeod on Wednesday signals an imminent return for Forsberg, but then again, there's not a huge rush with the team not playing again until Thursday evening. Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports that the Swedish star practiced again Wednesday, albeit still wearing the non-contact jersey.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Skates in non-contact sweater•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Recovery on track•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dealing with broken hand•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Set to miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Timetable remains unknown•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Unable to practice New Year's Day•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...