Predators' Filip Forsberg: Still parked on IR

Forsberg (hand) remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

It's widely believed that the Predators' decision to waive Cody McLeod on Wednesday signals an imminent return for Forsberg, but then again, there's not a huge rush with the team not playing again until Thursday evening. Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports that the Swedish star practiced again Wednesday, albeit still wearing the non-contact jersey.