Predators' Filip Forsberg: Still sidelined Tuesday
Forsberg (lower body) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Tuesday's game against Chicago, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The game will be the sixth consecutive game that the Swede has missed while dealing with the lower-body injury. The team has performed admirably with one of their top players out, going 3-2-0 in that span thus far. At this point, it's unclear when Forsberg and his eight points in six games this campaign will return to the lineup, but his next chance is Thursday against Calgary.
