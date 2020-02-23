Predators' Filip Forsberg: Still without goal in 11 games
Forsberg had two assists in a 4-3 shootout win over Columbus on Saturday.
Forsberg also scored in the first round of the shootout. He hasn't scored in regulation since January -- that's an 11-game drought. He has five assists in that same span. Yes, it's a bit of a dry spell, but Forsberg remains on pace to hit the mid-50s in points.
